Another powerful storm pummelled California overnight into Saturday, forcing thousands to evacuate and resulting in at least two deaths while causing a levee to give way in coastal Monterey County.

"We were hoping to avoid and prevent this situation, but the worst case scenario has arrived with the Pajaro River overtopping and levee breaching at about midnight," Luis Alejo, a Monterey County supervisor, said Saturday on Twitter.

The streets of Kernville were flooded.