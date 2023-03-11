This week, thousands of Georgian people protested against a controversial “foreign agents” draft law proposed by the Parliament. This comes after a brawl erupted during a parliamentary session on Monday between government lawmakers and the leader of the opposition party. The bill is compared by many to Russia's legislation used to crack down on dissidents.

In Jerusalem, Ultra-Orthodox Jews dressed in costume and celebrated with parades, festive meals and parties Purim holiday, a commemoration of the deliverance of the Jews in ancient Persia from a plot to exterminate them, as recorded in the Biblical Book of Esther.

In Paris, women danced and sang to denounce the French pension reform plan that they consider to be discriminatory against women.

India celebrated the Holi festival this week, one of the most popular Hindu holidays in honour of the god Krishna and his consort Radha. In the temple town of Mathura in Uttar Pradesh, southeast of New Delhi, twenty quintals of “tesu” flowers and 50 quintals of “gulal” hues were poured out over people in colourful rain.

Finally, in Ukraine, families have been evacuated from the Donetsk region as each side tries to gain control over Bakhmut.

