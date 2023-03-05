Relatives of eight Ukrainian men killed in Bucha during the Russian occupation laid flowers and held a memorial gathering to mark one year since their deaths.

Mourners said prayers at a memorial wall featuring the photographs of the men who were killed early in the conflict.

The men had set up a roadblock on a road in Bucha in an attempt to prevent Russian troops from advancing as they swept toward the Ukrainian capital at the start of their invasion.

Ukrainian authorities say the men were captured and executed.

Their bodies lay outside a building on Yablunska Street for a month, with relatives only able to collect them in April after Russian troops pulled out of Bucha.

After the end of the Russian occupation, Ukrainian authorities said they found mass graves and bodies strewn in the town’s streets, buildings and homes.

The events there are being investigated as war crimes.