A massive fire raced through a crammed refugee camp for Rohingya Muslims in southern Bangladesh on Sunday, leaving thousands homeless.

The country’s deputy refugee commissioner, Shamsud Douza, said some 2,000 dwellings, mostly made of bamboo and tarpaulin in the Balukhali refugee camp, were gutted by the blaze.

A fire official at the camp in the Cox’s Bazar district said that no casualties have been reported, and the UNHCR in Bangladesh said it was providing support.