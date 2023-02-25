This week, dozens of red balloons speckled the rubble of a destroyed building as part of a final tribute to children killed by the earthquake that devastated Antakya in Turkey.

Kyiv regional authorities covered four of British street artist Banksy's artworks in protective glass and set up guards to prevent future looting after a few attempted to steal one last December.

President Joe Biden made an unannounced visit Monday to Ukraine to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a gesture of solidarity that comes days before the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of the country.

Zelenskyy has pledged to push for victory in 2023 as he and other Ukrainians marked the sombre first anniversary of what he called “the longest day of our lives.”

The road outside the Russian embassy in London has been painted in the colours of the Ukrainian flag by activist group Led by Donkeys.

And lack of rain, sea currents, a full moon and a high-pressure system have left gondolas beached as some of Venice's famous canals ran dry.