Kyiv regional authorities have covered four of British street artist Banksy's artworks in protective glass and set up guards to prevent future looting after one was nearly stolen last December.

"We believe that this is a newly discovered cultural and historical heritage, and that's how we see it," said Deputy Head of Kyiv regional military administration Oleh Torkunov.

Local authorities are planning to keep all the artworks in their respective locations, and have plans for reconstruction around them.

They are secured, and in more exposed areas, supplied with sensors and security cameras in case of theft.

"Let it remain here," said Horenka resident, Volodymyr Budnichenko.

"It won't be long before this house will be restored. Nobody tells us anything about whether they will do anything with it. So let it (the artwork) be there," he added.