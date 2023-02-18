This week, Euronews correspondent Annelise Borges reported from amid the devastation of Antakya, Turkey, after two powerful earthquakes hit the city, reducing many buildings to rubble.

Drone footage also showed a large faultline in Hatay, southern Turkey. The line cut the territory and caused severe damage to villages and olive farms around the city.

In Margate, UK, British graffiti artist Banksy unveiled his latest street artwork, which appears to take aim at domestic violence against women, named "Valentine's Day Mascara."

Around a dozen Kurdish activists launched a protest on Wednesday in the European Parliament on the 24th anniversary of Turkey's arrest of their revered leader Abdullah Ocalan.

The Cyprus government is investigating how seven whales mysteriously washed up dead on the rugged shoreline of the island's north coast. The whales that died were all Cuvier's beaked whales (Ziphius cavirostris), famed for diving deeper and for longer than any other species of mammal.

And rehearsals and samba dance classes are underway for Brazil's biggest party of the year, the Rio Carnival.

