The Saatchi Gallery in London's Chelsea is offering visitors a new and slightly psychedelic experience.

In an exhibition titled "Beyond the Streets London," graffiti, street and pop art take over all three floors of the famous gallery to create an eclectic selection of works.

The collection showcases a variety of objects, from a vacuum cleaner to an old TV screen, all covered in glow-in-the-dark paint and stuck to the floor walls and ceiling.

The curators say they want to showcase "the most comprehensive graffiti & street art exhibition to open in the UK," featuring over 100 international artists.

Each of the exhibition’s chapters will explore exceptional moments in the history of this artistic movement; including the emergence of punk; the birth of hip-hop - marking its 50th anniversary in 2023; and street culture’s strong influence in fashion and film.

The public can enjoy this new artistic experience until the 19th of May.