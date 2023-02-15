Search and rescue teams continued recovering people from the rubble on Wednesday 15 February, ten days after two major earthquakes hit Turkey and Syria, killing more than 41,000.

Emergency workers reportedly managed to pull out a 42-year-old woman, Melike Imamogl, from the rubble in the Turkish city of Kahramanmaras at the epicentre, almost 222 hours after the quakes struck the region.

Thousands have been left homeless and are taking shelter in crowded tents or are lined up in the streets waiting for hot meals as the desperate search for survivors enters what is likely its final hours.

