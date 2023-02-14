Just weeks after Auckland was hit by deadly floods, Cyclone Gabrielle has caused further flooding in the north of New Zealand, with landslides and ocean swells damaging homes and infrastructure.

The rising water has forced evacuations and reportedly left people stranded on rooftops and roads, but so far nobody has been reported dead.

A state of emergency was declared on Tuesday in seven regions: Northland, Auckland, Tairāwhiti, Bay of Plenty, Waikato, Hawke’s Bay CDEM Group areas, and the Tararua District.

