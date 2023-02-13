The death toll following last weeks deadly earthquakes in Southern Turkey and Northern Syria has surpassed 35,000. Official numbers say 31,643 people have died in Turkey and 3,581 in Syria.

With aid convoys arriving in Turkey, mainly with clothes, the UN has denounced the failure to dispatch the much-needed aid to the war-torn regions of Syria and warn that hope of finding more survivors diminishes with each passing day.

A convoy with supplies for northwest Syria arrived via Turkey, but the UN's relief chief Martin Griffiths said more was needed for the millions whose homes were destroyed.

"We have so far failed the people in northwest Syria. They rightly feel abandoned. Looking for international help that hasn't arrived," Griffiths said on Twitter.

One of the main complaints from the rescue teams was that they lacked sensors and advanced equipment to detect survivors, forcing them to search with shovels or bare hands.

Supplies have been slow to arrive in Syria, where years of conflict have ravaged the healthcare system, and parts of the country remain under the control of rebels battling the government of President Bashar al-Assad, which is under Western sanctions.

