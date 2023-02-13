It’s been one week since two major earthquakes hit Turkey and Syria and people have lost everything but hope to at least find closure. The 7.8 magnitude quake has been the worst natural disaster to strike Turkey in nearly a century.

Antakya, the capital of Hatay Province, is among the hardest hit by the quakes. Without electricity, water, or toilets, those who survived are at a great health risk, as a cholera outbreak is spreading rapidly and aftershocks are a constant, hindering rescue efforts.

_Watch the No Comment on drone footage taken by our International Correspondent Anelise Borge_s