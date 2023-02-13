Tropical storm Gabrielle has hit the north of New Zealand, leaving thousands of homes without power and grounding over 500 flights.

Although the storm has been downgraded from its previous cyclone status, Emergency Management Minister, Keiran McAnulty, warned Monday would be a "critical day" due to the dangerous combination of high winds and heavy rain.

Across the area, trees were toppled, roads damaged and powerlines were downed, as a state of emergency was declared in five northern regions of the country, including Auckland.

Government officials are predicting it could take days to restore the network