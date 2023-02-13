As rescuers remain mobilised to find more survivors of the earthquake that devastated Turkey and Northern Syria, in Antakya, a man was pulled alive from beneath a collapsed building on Sunday.

Emergency services say he was one of nine people trapped in the building. However, hopes of finding the others are dwindling after the survivor said he hadn't heard any voices for three days.

Following the rescue, silence was asked for so that audio equipment to hear and detect other potential survivors could be used.

The widespread damage and devastation have overwhelmed rescue crews, as roads and airports were affected, making it difficult to move quickly.

On February 6th, two 7.8 and 7.5 magnitude earthquakes ripped through South-eastern Turkey and Northern Syria, just nine hours apart. Since then, search and rescue have been racing against time and freezing temperatures, to save the victims. They have also been uncovering more bodies from the rubble, with the death toll from the two quakes reaching more than 33,000.