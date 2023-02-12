Supporters of Julian Assange march through the streets of London, dressed as prisoners, symbolising justice or as judges with clown noses.

The WikiLeaks founder has been imprisoned in the UK since 2019, where he is awaiting the hearing of his appeal against the British government's decision to extradite him to the United States.

He is being prosecuted in the US for publishing more than 700,000 classified documents on US military and diplomatic activities, particularly in Iraq and Afghanistan, from 2010 onwards.