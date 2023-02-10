Rescuers in the Turkish city of Nurdagi ask cars on the road to turn off their engines and for people to stay quiet while they struggle to listen for signs of life under the rubble of a collapsed building.

The death toll from the massive earthquake in Turkey and Syria kept on climbing Thursday, topping 20,700 as the first of UN aid reached Syrian rebel-held zones.

But devastatingly, hopes of finding more survivors are fading. Relatives in Antakya have been left scouring body bags laid out in a hospital car park as they try to locate missing relatives, an indication of the scale of the tragedy.

