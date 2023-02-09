The freezing cold water under the ice of north Stockholm's frozen Ravalen lake doesn't scare these Swedish children.

Around forty pupils took part in an "isvaksovning" (literally "hole-in-the-ice exercise") to learn how to act, get out and, ultimately, survive in case they were to ever find themselves falling through the treacherous ice that often covers Sweden's many lakes.

"It's important because we live in a country where outdoor activities are a big part of people's lives," says Anders Isaksson, a PE teacher leading the class, "it's all about enjoying nature in a safe way."

Watch the video in player above.