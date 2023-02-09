Relatives of people trapped under the rubble of collapsed buildings in Turkey were desperately holding out hope that loved ones would be freed by rescue workers on Thursday.

It comes as search and rescue operations continued into their fourth day in the southern cities of Gaziantep and Adana following Monday's devastating earthquake.

Turkish authorities said they were targeting disinformation, and an internet monitoring group said access to Twitter was restricted despite it being used by survivors to alert rescuers.

According to the disaster management agency, more than 110,000 rescue personnel were now taking part in the effort and more than 5,500 vehicles, including tractors, cranes, bulldozers and excavators had been shipped.

Experts said the survival window for those trapped under the rubble or otherwise unable to obtain basic necessities was closing rapidly.

