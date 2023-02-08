Rescuers in Turkey and Syria continue to search for survivors after the region was hit on Monday by a 7.8 magnitude earthquake and powerful aftershocks.

They cut a swathe of destruction that stretched hundreds of kilometres across the two countries.

But 43 hours after the quake struck, a three-year-old boy was rescued from under the rubble of an apartment building in Kahramanmaras, one of the badly affected Turkish cities.

Arif Kaan was transferred to a hospital with his father who was saved earlier from under the rubble.

An eight-year-old boy from the same town was rescued after being trapped for 32 hours.

The death toll across both countries has climbed above 11,000 and was expected to rise further.

