Rescuers in Turkey are racing to locate survivors in the rubble of buildings that were brought down by Monday's 7.8 magnitude earthquake.

In the town of Nurdagi, more bodies were discovered in the debris. The death toll has now climbed to more than 11,000.

Multiple aftershocks struck the area and neighbouring Syria, hampering rescue efforts.

Attempts to reach survivors were also impeded as temperatures fell below freezing.

