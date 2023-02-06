In Vietnam's northern Tuyen Quang province, members of the Pa Then ethnic group take part in a traditional male fire dancing ritual.

They believe this process will help them exorcise demons and bring good harvests.

Barefoot and in a trance, the participants run towards a bonfire of hot coals, as spectators cheer from the sidelines.

The Pa Then are a community of some 8,300 people. Their fire dance ritual dates back generations and only men are allowed to take part in it.

Watch the video in the player above.