In the city of Kherson, firefighters have extinguished the flames on the site of what used to be the "biggest industrial supermarket in southern Ukraine".

It has been burnt to the ground after a series of fresh Russian strikes on the city.

"[It was] one of the Ukrainian national brands," Kherson military administration press officer Dmytro Pletenchyk said.

"It evokes many feelings because it is a construction [supply] supermarket. People constantly need building materials, construction film and wooden planks because every day hundreds of windows are blown out that need to be fixed. However, the Russian occupiers hit even these non-military targets."

Apartments, houses, schools, hospitals and government buildings have also been targeted. Residents the next day cleaned the debris from destroyed cars and damaged buildings.

"As you can see the city is quite empty," Pletenchyk added.

"Unfortunately because of constant shelling and the danger to life, people are forced to leave the city and here there is around 20 per cent of the [original] population.

"This is right because there are no safe locations in the city of Kherson. Russians are mercilessly shelling it."

