A video captures the moment the Ukrainian city of Kherson was shelled. According to the Kherson city council, three people were killed in the attack. And another nine people were injured, including two nurses.

According to the country's president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the strikes targeted civilian infrastructure, including a hospital.

"The Russian army shelled Kherson brutally all day ... A hospital, a post office, a bus station were damaged. Two nurses were injured in the hospital. In total, six people were injured and three died," he said.