This week, hundreds of people gathered in the cities of Khost, Afghanistan and Amman, Jordan, to express their outrage at the recent far-right demonstration in Sweden, which ended with the burning of the Quran.

During an interview with AP, Pope Francis criticised laws that criminalise homosexuality as "unjust" and called on clerical members to be more charitable to others.

The Drina river in the Balkans, known for its stunning natural beauty, has been transformed into a giant floating rubbish heap, amid a spell of bad weather, worsened by long-running mismanagement.

A bus in Turkey plunged into a reservoir after the driver lost steering control on Wednesday. The local governor said there were no fatalities as a result of the incident.

As a winter storm rages in some parts of Wisconsin, USA, snow dropped on top of a police officer as he was leaving his station.

And an acrobatic and aerial show captured the attention of hundreds of Chileans as performers twisted their bodies in mid-air during a spectacle that included large cranes, lights, and aerial gymnastics.

