When the Ukrainian town of Shandryholove became the frontline between Russian and Ukrainian forces last April, the local school was shelled and completely ruined.

Since then, teacher Oleksandr Pogoryelov, 45, has transformed his living room into a classroom for the children who remain in the town.

"A doctor has to treat the people, and a teacher has to teach children," he said.

"And when the school got destroyed, I decided to provide lessons at home for students so that they interact with each other."

