Torrential rain and wild weather continued to hit Auckland and the north island of New Zealand on Friday.

Cars were submerged and people waded through rising flood water while first responders came to their rescue.

According to news reports, residents of flood-prone areas in West Auckland had been told to prepare for evacuation, as heavy rain also sparked electricity outages.

A severe thunderstorm warning was in place for Northland and Auckland on Friday evening, local time, with weather services warning of rainfall between 25 and 40 millimetres per hour.

