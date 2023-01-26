A sight that seems out of a movie.

Thousands of cranes have taken a little rest along the Agamon Hula Lake area of the Hula Valley in northern Israel.

They're on their seasonal migration route from Europe to Africa.

Migration is a natural process in the animal kingdom. While there are examples of various animals such as whales, turtles and elephants undertaking long journeys, bird migration is a widely studied topic.

Birds migrate across distances in order to overcome extreme weather and shortage of food in colder regions.

The images have gone viral, and captured hearts around the world.

