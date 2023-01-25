Hundreds of people took to the streets in Johannesburg on Wednesday to protest a prolonged energy crisis causing record power cuts in South Africa.

They marched to the headquarters of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) party.

Scheduled blackouts, known as load-shedding, have become more common, with state-owned energy firm Eskom failing to keep pace with demand and maintain its ageing coal power infrastructure.

But the outages have reached new extremes over the past 12 months, with lights going off several times a day sometimes for almost 12 hours in total.