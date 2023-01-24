Riot police used tear gas to disperse anti-government protesters in new unrest in Peru's capital Lima on Monday. They are calling for President Dina Boluarte and her cabinet to step down.

This crisis was triggered by the ousting of leftist and Indigenous president Pedro Castillo early last month and stems largely from a gaping inequality between Peru's urban elite and poor rural Indigenous people, who see Castillo as one of their own.

The unrest has left 46 dead in the South American nation, and Interior Minister Vicente Romero forecasts no relief.

