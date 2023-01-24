Atlantis The Royal, billed as the world’s most ultra-luxury resort has opened in Dubai. A-listers and celebrities jetted in for an exclusive invitation-only weekend that saw Beyonce entertaining guests. The performance was the 28-time Grammy award winners first headline show in four years and she was reportedly paid 22 million euros for it. Jay-Z, Kendall Jenner, Rebel Wilson and former One Direction star Liam Payne were among those in attendance. The celebrations also featured a huge fireworks display and dinners prepared by world class chefs including Nobu Matsuhisa, Mich Turner and Jose Andres.

