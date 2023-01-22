An acrobatic and aerial show captured the attention of hundreds of Chileans on Saturday as performers twisted their bodies in mid-air during a spectacle that included large cranes, lights, and aerial gymnastics.

The show 'Carillon: The Flight of Time' used moving machines on three stages.

The director of the company, Kitonb, said the show and skills showcased during the outdoor performance reflected the group's 20 years of experience.

"It is a show that unites many visual, acrobatic, and artistic forms. It is a show that sees choreographies interact directly with large scenic machinery," said Angelo Bonello.

The aerial manoeuvres by the acrobatic dancers created a theatrical show that related the passing of time of the four seasons, providing a visual reflection on time and nature.