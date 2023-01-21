A rare snowfall blanketing the Taklimakan Desert of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region in northwest China has created stunning and picturesque winter sceneries, wowing local residents and visitors.

The Taklamakan, located in southwestern Xinjiang, is the largest desert in China and the second-largest shifting sand across the globe.

Due to the new round of cold snaps, the rolling desert dunes turned into snow-capped mountains of a "frozen" winter wonderland, with snow covering the branches of sparse trees.

