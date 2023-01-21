This week, the far-east Russian city of Yakutsk experienced extremely low temperatures due to icy air brought from the Arctic. While temperatures below -40°C are common during winter, local weather services have warned of the arrival of an abnormally cold snap, with temperatures as low as -62°C expected in some remote areas.

About 200 protestors denounced the opening of the World Economy Forum in Davos, a day before the world leaders gather in this small swiss city.

In the small Spanish village of San Bartolome de Pinares, west of Madrid, villagers rode their horses through bonfires "to purify them and get the saint to protect them for the whole year" in a festival known as Las Luminarias.

"I know what this job takes, and I know that I no longer have enough in the tank to do it justice." New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced Thursday she will resign next month.

At least 1.1 million people protested on the streets of Paris and other French cities Thursday amid nationwide strikes against plans to raise the retirement age, but President Emmanuel Macron insisted he would press ahead with the proposed pension reforms.

And a rare snowfall blanketing the Taklimakan Desert in northwest China has created stunning and picturesque winter sceneries, wowing local residents and visitors. The Taklamakan, located in southwestern Xinjiang, is the largest desert in China and the second-largest shifting sand one across the globe.

