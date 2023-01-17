Peruvian farmers made their way to Lima to protest against President Dina Boularte. Thousands of people mobilised following weeks of deadly unrest and a state of emergency. At least 42 people have died over 5 weeks of clashes between protesters and security forces.

On Monday demonstrations took place in the city of Cusco and the southern town of Ilave, where angry Castillo supporters called for the resignation of Boularte, the closure of Congress and fresh elections.

Since the final decision lies with Lima, at least 3,000 protesters from Andahuaylas in south-eastern Peru were heading for Lima on Monday in a caravan of trucks and buses.

