People wearing traditional dresses have performed and sung carols to celebrate 'Malanka', the Julian calendar New Year, in a metro station used as a bomb shelter in Kyiv.

Malanka is an ancient and pagan tradition that is celebrated a week after Orthodox Christmas. Despite the constant threat of bombardment, people gathered openly for the holiday.

"I think that holidays like this are needed," performer Vira said.

"We are Ukrainians - we know how to celebrate and work, and defend our homeland from the enemy.

"Unfortunately, these are the times and we are now working on the cultural front. We must preserve it all and pass it on to future generations."

Watch the video above.