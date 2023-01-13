An Ohio company has showcased a personal electric aircraft at the CES gadget show in Las Vegas. The Ryse Recon electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft (eVTOL) is designed to transport farmers, landowners, and others in the agricultural sector.

Created by Ryse Aero Technologies, it's fitted with six independent motors and six removable batteries. It has a top speed of around 100kph and a maximum flight time of around 25 minutes.

"People who have a large property need to be able to get to places and have an actual purpose for what they're doing," Mick Kowitz from Rye Aero Technologies said, adding they'll be able to perform short flights across their properties.

"And so, if you're a farmer and it's the rainy season and you want to go out and check on a blight, you have to walk it today because you don't want to drive your truck into the muck.

"So if you can fly out there and land a mile out into your field, it's a lot easier for you," explained Kowitz

