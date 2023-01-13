Police officers in Brazil’s capital have been clearing away statues and artwork damaged or destroyed by far-right protestors who stormed government buildings on Sunday.

Ex-president Jair Bolsonaro, who has been dubbed the Tropical Trump, has denied claims he encouraged Brazil’s equivalent of Washington’s 2021 Capitol riots after losing the Presidential election to Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. The capital was stormed a week after President Lula’s inauguration.

Bolsonaro defended the right to peaceful protests but condemned the “pillaging” of government property.

