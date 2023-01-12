A mortar platoon from the 28th brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces targeted Russian positions as bitter fighting continued around Bakhmut and the devastated salt-mining town of Soledar in Donestsk.

A Ukrainian officer said his unit had faced waves of Russian attacks from Wagner mercenaries and Russian paratroopers backed up by jets, mortars and rockets.

The Ukrainians insist they are holding out against an unrelenting Russian assault on a section of the front the invading force has been determined to capture despite heavy casualties.

