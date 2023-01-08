Thousands of Israelis took to the streets on Saturday to denounce Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s newly approved government.

Amassing extreme right-wing and ultra-orthodox politicians into a coalition, this new government as the most right-wing in Israeli history.

Protesters brandished signs with slogans including "Democracy in danger" and "Together against fascism and apartheid" in the coastal city of Tel Aviv.

Netanyahu, the country’s longest-serving premier, was re-elected in November.

He announced his intentions to implement new reforms that would dismantle the power of the judiciary and pursue a policy of settlement expansion in the occupied West Bank

Netanyahu is currently fighting corruption charges. His justice minister announced last week a reform program including a ‘derogation clause’ allowing parliament to override Supreme Court decisions.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid denounced the reforms, saying on Twitter that they "endanger the entire legal system of the State of Israel".