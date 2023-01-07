Located on the American island's Big Island, Kilauea is one of the world's most active volcanoes. It began erupting on Thursday inside its summit crater, according to the US Geological Survey.

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory detected a glow in webcam images indicating Kilauea had begun erupting inside the Halemaumau crater at the volcano's summit caldera, the agency added.

Kilauea last erupted for 16 months starting in September 2021, and for about two weeks starting last November.

The observatory on Thursday raised Kilauea's alert level, but on Friday morning lowered it from 'warning' to 'watch', owing to the fact that "the initial high effusion rates are declining, and no infrastructure is threatened."

Click on the video above to see more.