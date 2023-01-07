No Comment videos this week:

Bells tolled on Thursday for the funeral of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, the German theologian who made history by retiring, as thousands of mourners packed St. Peter's Square for a rare requiem Mass of a dead pontiff presided over by a living one.

A children's hospital was struck by several missiles just minutes after a New Year's address by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The Ukrainian Presidency says more than 700 of the building's windows were shattered.

Environmental activists from the group Ultima Generazione sprayed orange paint on the facade of the Italian Senate to protest against the government's climate change "inaction."

Under the watchful eye of Chilean President Gabriel Boric, giant lizards, flying spaceships and a variety of other super-sized inflatables invaded the streets of Santiago. The event was organised by local authorities and the French artistic company Plasticiens Volants.

Parades were organised across Spain on January, 5, to welcome the Three Wise Men Caspar, Balthasar and Melchior, bringing presents. It is considered the most important and magical night of the year for thousands of children in the country.

No agenda, no slant. Get the picture without the commentary.