Thousands of workers, students and members of the Workers’ Party of Korea (WPK) took part in a rally at Pyongyang’s May Day stadium in North Korea.

They vowed to implement the decisions made at the WPK’s plenary meeting.

Banners displayed at the parade carried slogans such as: “Let's follow the great comrade Kim Jong Un and complete the mastery of the Juche Revolution to the end;" and "Let's make this year shine as a year of great transition and change with the power of uniting as one mind and self-reliance."