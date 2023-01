Towering ice sculptures and fireworks feature once again as China kicked off its annual ice festival in Harbin on January 5th.

China’s recently-lifted COVID-19 travel restrictions mean hundreds of thousands of tourists are expected to visit the northeastern city during the festival this year.

The spectacular show is in its 39th year and takes place at the Harbin Ice and Snow World, the largest ice theme park in China.

