Demonstrators gathered in front of the Maison de la Presse in Dakar on Wednesday to demand the release of Senegalese journalist Pape Alé Niang, who has been detained for the past two weeks.

This will mark the second time he is in detention, allegedly for having "information likely to harm the national defence".

The head of the news website Dakar Matin has begun a second hunger strike since his judicial supervision was revoked on 20 December and is now in the hospital.

The director of Reporters Without Borders in West Africa expressed concern that "press freedom" in Senegal is "in danger" and "threatened".