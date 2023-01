The bells of St. Oswald's Church in Marktl, Bavaria, rang out at 11 a.m. on Thursday to mark the funeral of Benedict XVI, despite no mass being held.

The German Bishops' Conference had recommended that the 27 Catholic dioceses in Germany allow a period of nationwide mourning around 11 am local time.

The former pope was originally from Germany and was born in Marktl, before taking up the mantle as the head of the Catholic Church.

He was laid to rest at the Vatican on Thursday.