Hundreds of workers on Wednesday started preparing St Peter's Square in Vatican City for the funeral of Pope Benedict XVI.

Carpenters built a wooden platform for Benedict's coffin, while cleaners prepared the area for Thursday's funeral.

At least 1,000 police officers were deployed in St Peter's Square and its surrounding area.

More than 60,000 people are expected to attend the funeral conducted by Pope Francis.

Benedict, the first pope in 600 years to resign, died on December 31st 2022 at the age of 95.

He had lived in the Vatican for nearly a decade after retiring.

He was German-born and named the 265th pontiff of the Roman Catholic Church in 2005 at the age of 78.