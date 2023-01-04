Clashes between protesters and security forces erupted on Tuesday in the Bolivian province of Santa Cruz over the detention of an opposition leader on terrorism charges.

The clashes come as the country faces divisions and unrest following the government's decision to delay the country’s census until 2024. The province had been expecting greater funding and congressional representation due to a surge in its population.

Bolivia announced Tuesday that the health of Luis Fernando Camacho, who is detained in a jail outside of the capital La Paz, is “stable,” but his defence team says it is worried because Camacho needs medical treatment.