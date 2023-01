Israeli forces have destroyed the house of Abdul Rahman Hani Subhi Abed, in Kafr Dan, near Jenin in the occupied West Bank. The 22-year-old was killed in September by an Israeli soldier during a wave of recent deadly unrest.

Ahmed Ayman Ibrahim Abed, a 23-year-old, was also killed in September.

And Israeli forces also demolished his home. The demolition is part of Israel's controversial practice of destroying the homes of Palestinian accused of deadly attacks.