The coffin of Brazilian football great Pelé on Monday was carried into the Vila Belmiro stadium in Santos, where he will lie in state.

The three-time World Cup champion's coffin left Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo early on Monday and was taken to the stadium, where he played some of the best matches of his career for the Santos soccer club.

The club said in a statement that the public would be able to pay their final respects at the stadium in the coastal city outside Sao Paulo.

Visiting hours were expected to start at 10 am local time and finish the next day at the same time.

The burial was expected to take place at the Memorial Necropole Ecumenica in Santos on Tuesday, and will be attended by family only.