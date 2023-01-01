New Year's celebrations swept across the globe, ushering in 2023 with countdowns and fireworks - and marking an end to a year that brought war in Europe, a new chapter in the British monarchy and global worries over inflation.

The ball dropped on New York City's iconic Times Square as huge crowds counted down the seconds into 2023, culminating in raucous cheers and a deluge of confetti glittering amid jumbo screens, neon, pulsing lights and soggy streets.

Rio de Janeiro’s Copacabana beach welcomed a small crowd of a few thousand for a short fireworks display. The city's New Year's bash usually drew more than two million people to Copacabana before the pandemic.

